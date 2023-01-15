 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_8970.jpg

Firefighters regroup after rescuing a man, his child and their dog from waist-deep mud at Standing Bear Lake on Sunday.

 CHRIS BURBACH, THE WORLD-HERALD

OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck.

Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy.

The man had become enmired near shore in the bottom of the mostly drained lake.

The man refused transport to a hospital. A medic handed the child, wrapped in a blanket but apparently unharmed, to her family.

Though covered with ice and shallow water, the lake has been drained since fall to make way for a significant improvement project. 

“It was more of a mud rescue than a water rescue,” Battalion Chief James Combs said.

As the mud-coated man walked away, his curly haired companion drifted from his side.

People are also reading…

“Come here,” the man told his muddy buddy. “Haven’t you caused enough trouble today?”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News