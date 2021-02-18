 Skip to main content
Man died in rural south-central Nebraska house fire
AP

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — A man has died in a house fire in rural south-central Nebraska, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials pronounced William Cedar, 80, dead at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon fire, the Grand Island Independent reported. The sheriff's office said firefighters, medics and deputies were called around 3:15 p.m. to the home at the corner of Nebraska Highway 14 and L Road near Central City.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and later found Cedar. One firefighter received medical treatment at the scene for an unspecified injury.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.

