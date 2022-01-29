Man dies after high-speed crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police continue to investigate an accident that killed a 43-year-old man.

Police say Joseph Cue of Omaha was driving an 2009 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed Friday night when it struck a 2018 Toyota RAV4. The Toyota then struck a stopped Buick.

Cue was taken to a hospital where he died early Saturday.

No one else was hurt in the accident.

