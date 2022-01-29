 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Man dies after high-speed crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police continue to investigate an accident that killed a 43-year-old man.

Police say Joseph Cue of Omaha was driving an 2009 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed Friday night when it struck a 2018 Toyota RAV4. The Toyota then struck a stopped Buick.

Cue was taken to a hospital where he died early Saturday.

No one else was hurt in the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Omaha zoo's baby elephant now has a name

The female African elephant calf was named by a family who won the naming rights at the zoo's fundraiser. The calf is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.

