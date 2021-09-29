Man dies after his camper catches fire in western Nebraska

SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) — A man died after his camper caught fire in western Nebraska.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office said the fire was reported in Sutherland around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said the camper was engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived neighbors told them that the man who lived in the camper was likely inside of it.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities found a body inside the camper, and an autopsy was scheduled.

The State Fire Marshal said the most likely cause of the fire was a faulty appliance inside the camper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0