 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died in a crash over the weekend on Interstate 80 in southern Omaha, police said.

The crash happened Saturday night when two vehicles collided on I-80 near 72nd Street, killing 65-year-old Kevin Lafferty, of Omaha, according to police. Investigators said Lafferty’s Jeep clipped the corner of a sport utility vehicle as both vehicles were exiting the interstate just before 8 p.m., causing both to go out of control.

Lafferty’s Jeep flew off the ramp and hit a tree, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Lafferty was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengal tiger cubs charm zoo visitors in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News