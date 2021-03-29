 Skip to main content
Man drives friend to hospital in front-loader bucket
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man could face several charges after allegedly driving his friend to a hospital in the bucket of a front-end loader.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 32-year-old suspect allegedly stole the huge $75,000 front-end loader and showed up at a Lincoln hospital Friday night with a 40-year-old man riding in the bucket. The man told police he did it because the man was injured. There were no immediate details about the man's injuries.

Police say that in addition to stealing the machine, the driver was intoxicated and blocked an ambulance bay.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of felony theft, fourth-offense driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if formal charges had been filed.

