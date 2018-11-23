Try 3 months for $3

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A Nebraska man is facing an arson charge in the death of a South Dakota woman whose body was found in her car on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports 47-year-old Joseph James of Norfolk, Nebraska, is accused in federal court with trying to set fire to a vehicle owned by the 59-year-old Hunhoff on or around Nov. 5 on the reservation.

Hunhoff was last seen leaving her mother's house in southeastern South Dakota Nov. 4. Her body was found three days later. Her death was ruled a homicide. No one has yet been charged with killing her.

James made his initial court appearance Wednesday and requested a public defender. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing and detention hearing Dec. 5.

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/

