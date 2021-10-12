Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Lincoln man of a lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of another man in a Lincoln alley.

Ryan Long, 31, was also found guilty Tuesday of use of a firearm to commit a felony in the May 2020 shooting death of Michael Whitemagpie, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Long was tried on a charge of first-degree murder, but the jury found that Long killed Whitemagpie without malice during a sudden quarrel. Long had argued that he shot Whitemagpie in self-defense on May 23, 2020, after Whitemagpie called him a racial slur and approached him aggressively about an hour after the two men had fought at a Lincoln hotel following a night of gambling.

Prosecutors argued that Long fired 16 times at Whitemagpie, showing he acted out of rage, not self-defense.

Long faces up to 70 years in prison on the two counts when he's sentenced at a later date.

