Man found with fake passport after crash sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who crashed his car last year, leading police to find his fake passport among the wreckage, has been sentenced to federal prison for the offense.

Jesse Chase Swartz, 31, of North Platte, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a fraudulent passport, the Grand Island Independent reported Monday. There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors said Swartz’s fraud was discovered July 29, 2020. when his vehicle crashed and rolled on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, throwing Swartz from the vehicle. Law enforcement officers who were investigating the crash discovered a passport card with Swartz’s picture on it, but with a different name.

The passport card was later determined to be a fake, and police said Swartz had been using it to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.

