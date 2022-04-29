Man gets equivalent of life for shooting Omaha officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to shooting an Omaha officer during a 2018 traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has been sentenced to the equivalent of life behind bars.
John Ezell Jr., 39, was sentenced Thursday to 96 to 106 years for the Sept. 11, 2018, shooting that injured Officer Ken Fortune, television station WOWT reported.
Ezell pleaded no contest in January to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and two weapons counts.
Police have said Ezell was a passenger in a car that fled police. Once the car was stopped, Ezell opened the car door holding a gun and shot Fortune at point-blank range. The shooting was caught on officer body camera video.
Ezell also fired at Office Jeffrey Wasmund, but missed, police said. Ezell then fled and was shot several times by police.
People are also reading…
Both Fortune and Ezell have since recovered.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOWT-TV.