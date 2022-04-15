Man gets up to 150 years for killing Omaha store clerk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was just 17 when he gunned down an Omaha store clerk and later shot another man at an Omaha home has been sentenced to decades — if not a lifetime — behind bars.

Jacobi Terry, 19, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 150 years in prison for the Oct. 2, 2019, shootings, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police have said Terry entered the Tobacco & Vapes store and shot 21-year-old Bahy Altairi in the chest with a .22 caliber rifle, killing Altairi.

Later that night, police said, Terry and two acquaintances went to a home in Omaha to buy a gun, and Terry sprayed the home’s garage with bullets. One of the bullets went through a garage wall and hit a 26-year-old man who was attending a birthday party. The shooting left the man partially paralyzed in one leg.

