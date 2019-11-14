Man gets 3 years for causing brain damage to infant son

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings man has been given three years in prison for causing brain damage to his infant son.

Adams County District Court records say 26-year-old Angel Gutierrez-Huerta also was sentenced last month to a year of probation. The judge credited him with 563 days already served in custody. He’d been convicted of negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Hastings police say Gutierrez-Huerta took the baby to the emergency room at Mary Lanning Healthcare on Feb. 5 last year. Doctors there and others later at an Omaha hospital found bleeding around the 7-month-old boy's swelling brain and bleeding behind both eyes. A court document also says doctors found a skull fracture and a spinal cord injury.

