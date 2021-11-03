Man held without bond in stabbing death of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect has been ordered held without bond in the killing of a woman in Omaha.

KETV-TV reports that Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was in court Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.

Police found 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger dead just before 8 a.m. Sunday inside a home. Prosecutors say she was sexually assaulted and stabbed at least 12 times.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dejaynes-Beaman admitted to the stabbing.

