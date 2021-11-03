 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man held without bond in stabbing death of Omaha woman

An 18-year-old suspect has been ordered held without bond in the killing of a woman in Omaha

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect has been ordered held without bond in the killing of a woman in Omaha.

KETV-TV reports that Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was in court Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.

Police found 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger dead just before 8 a.m. Sunday inside a home. Prosecutors say she was sexually assaulted and stabbed at least 12 times.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dejaynes-Beaman admitted to the stabbing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Activists take inspiration from "Squid Game" for climate conference protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News