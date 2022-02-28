Man hit crossing Lincoln street in January dies weeks later

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven week ago has died from his injuries.

Russell Boardman, of Lincoln, died on Wednesday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police have said Boardman was in a marked crosswalk as he walked across South Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was hit by a car.

Police said the 40-year-old driver of the car was not under the influence or distracted at the time of the crash.

No citations have been issued in the crash, according to the Journal Star.

