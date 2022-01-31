 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hospitalized after escaping Omaha house fire

Officials say an Omaha man was hospitalized in critical condition after firefighters who responded to a house fire in central Omaha found him outside the home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man was hospitalized in critical condition after firefighters who responded to a house fire in central Omaha found him outside the home, officials said.

The fire near 85th and Cass streets was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames and a man in his 80s who lived in the home outside covered in soot. Officials have not released the man’s name or updated his medical condition.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

