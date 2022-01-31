Man hospitalized after escaping Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man was hospitalized in critical condition after firefighters who responded to a house fire in central Omaha found him outside the home, officials said.

The fire near 85th and Cass streets was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames and a man in his 80s who lived in the home outside covered in soot. Officials have not released the man’s name or updated his medical condition.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0