Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most are in the Omaha area, and officials have linked them to several restaurants and grocery store chains. Douglas County Health Department epidemiologist Justin Frederick said investigators haven't determined the specific source. No cases in other states have been linked to the outbreak, and no products have been recalled. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover but some develop serious illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year.