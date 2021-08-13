 Skip to main content
Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska
AP

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Speed appeared to have been a factor in a crash this week that killed a Sidney man, officials in southwestern Nebraska said.

Shane Marron, 37, of Sidney, died at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on a road near the former headquarters of outdoor outfitter Cabela’s, the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Marron was driving a sport utility vehicle at high rate of speed when it went off the road, overcorrected and flipped end-over-end, police said. Investigators said Marron was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV. Marron was the only person in the SUV when it crashed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

