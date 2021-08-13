Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Speed appeared to have been a factor in a crash this week that killed a Sidney man, officials in southwestern Nebraska said.

Shane Marron, 37, of Sidney, died at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on a road near the former headquarters of outdoor outfitter Cabela’s, the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Marron was driving a sport utility vehicle at high rate of speed when it went off the road, overcorrected and flipped end-over-end, police said. Investigators said Marron was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV. Marron was the only person in the SUV when it crashed.

