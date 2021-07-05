Man killed in head-on crash with semitrailer near Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska have identified a man fatally injured last week in a head-on crash near Bennett.

The crash happened Thursday on state Highway 43 when a northbound car driven by Roger Hoback, 58, of Nebraska City, crossed the center line and hit a southbound semitrailer, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Hoback was flown with critical injuries to a Lincoln hospital, where he died Sunday, sheriff's officials said. The 47-year-old driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

