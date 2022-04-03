Man on parole for murder sentenced in foiled home invasion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man on parole for murder has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for plotting a home invasion robbery that was foiled when he tried to buy a gun from an undercover agent and recruited a confidential FBI informant to act as his getaway driver, authorities say.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said Friday that the reason he ordered 43-year-old Rufus Dennis, of Omaha, to serve so much time is that he intended to murder victims.

The U.S. attorney's office said that Dennis repeatedly “cased” the home of a single mother of two young children in January 2020 as he made plans to physically harm her in the presence of her elderly mother. The FBI obtained recordings of Dennis in which he said he wasn’t going to be caught or identified and would leave no witnesses behind.

Rossiter also noted that Dennis was on parole for second-degree murder when he committed the federal offenses. They included included being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When Dennis was just 17 in 1995, he took the wheel of a vehicle so an 18-year-old passenger could shoot a sawed-off shotgun and kill another teen.

