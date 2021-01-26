 Skip to main content
Man ordered to stand trial in 2013 Omaha shooting death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a man to stand trial in a 2013 shooting death in Omaha.

Bernard “B.J.” Turner Jr. was bound over for trial Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in the October 2013 death of 19-year-old Julius Vaughn, a fellow gang member.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the case stalled until a witness came forward last year and told police that he had driven Turner from the shooting scene. The witness said Turner ditched the gun in a storm sewer. When detectives opened a manhole in that spot, 6½ years after the killing, they found a rusty handgun that is consistent with the type of firearm that was used to kill Vaughn.

Turner was arrested on a warrant in November and extradited from the custody of officials in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Turner had been accused of killing 22-year-old Jarrell Haynes in March 2016, but that case was dismissed when a main witness declined to testify against Turner. Another homicide case in Aurora, Colorado, against Turner also fell apart because of witness trouble.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

