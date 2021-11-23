Man ordered to stand trial in September killing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire on two teenagers in Omaha killing one of them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the judge made the decision Monday. In addition to the murder charge, J'Maun Haynie of Papillion is charged with second-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Homicide Detective Jordan Brandt testified at Monday's hearing that Franco Vasquez was shot three times and was found dead on Sept. 12 inside a Volkswagen Jetta at a mall parking lot. The other victim had been shot once through her back but survived. Both victims were 18.

Police believe the shooting was part of an attempt to steal marijuana. Brandt testified that officers found a ripped-open bag of marijuana inside the car, and marijuana spread out on the backseat.

