Man sentenced for cyberstalking legislative candidate's wife

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to federal prison for threatening to release a nude photo of a legislative candidate’s wife unless the candidate dropped out of the race.

Dennis Sryniawski, 48, was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. He was convicted in June of cyberstalking but was found not guilty of threatening with the intent to extort.

Sryniawski also must pay a $10,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after prison.

FBI investigators found that Sryniawski sent emails to Jeff Parris. of La Vista, who was running for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018. Sryniawski threatened to release personal information and a nude photo of Parris' wife, Diane Parris, unless he dropped out of the race.

Diane Parris was married to Sryniawski for two years about 25 years ago, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Jeff Parris did not drop out of the race but he lost the election.

Dianne Parris later testified before a legislative committee in support of a proposal to outlaw revenge porn.

This was the first cyberstalking conviction in the federal District of Nebraska, federal prosecutors said.

