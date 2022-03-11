Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation

A Winnebago man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in federal prison for killing the mother of his child and burning her body in 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Jonathan Rooney, 27, was sentenced for the death of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah. He was convicted in December of manslaughter and destruction of evidence.

Authorities say Rooney killed Decorah and burned her body and other evidence at a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Decorah called Winnebago police on May 16, 2020, to report the vehicle the couple and their infant son were using was stuck in mud in a remote area of the reservation.

Officers found the vehicle but could not locate Decorah, Rooney or the baby.

The officers later noticed a fire in an outhouse of a remote cabin. Rooney was in the cabin naked without clothes. The baby was with him, authorities said.

Blood was seen in the cabin and a skull later identified as Decorah's was found in the fire.

