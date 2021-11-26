Man sentenced for shooting into three homes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for shooting into three homes in January.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported Friday that Dontaiven Drappeaux had pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm. Ballistics tests tied his gun to the shootings.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin cManaman told Drappeaux he gave the harsh sentence because “the safety of the community couldn't be more obvious."

The shootings occurred at two houses and an apartment in different parts of Lincoln in the early hours of Jan. 7. No one was hurt. Drappeaux was arrested minutes after the third shooting when an officers spotting a car in the parking lot of a closed business a few blocks from the shooting scene. Police say Drappeaux ran but was quickly captured.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0