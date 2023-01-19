Man sentenced in crash that killed 2 women, unborn child

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Omaha man who was speeding and driving drunk when his truck slammed into another vehicle, killing two women and an unborn child, will serve at least 16 years in prison.

Zachary Paulison was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in November to two counts of motor vehicle homicide as the result of driving under the influence and one count of motor vehicle homicide resulting in the death of an unborn child.

Prosecutors said Paulison's blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit and he was driving more than 100 mph on March 31, 2022, when his pickup slammed into a vehicle carrying 38-year-old Amanda Schook and 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman, who was eight months pregnant. The women from Gretna died at the scene.

Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty said Paulison will serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole. He must be released after serving 18½ years, followed by a lengthy revocation of his driver’s license, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Paulison had faced up to 43 years in prison.