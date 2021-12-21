 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to at least 15 years in death of girlfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to at least 15 years on prison for killing his longtime girlfriend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 38-year-old David S. Clark was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Clark was initially charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

Brenda Henderson was shot to death on Dec. 13, 2018. The couple's sons, ages 17 and 11, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Clark told police he was hearing voices the night he shot Henderson.

