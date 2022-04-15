Man sentenced to prison for Omaha teen's 2020 shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to up to 10 years in the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha hotel in 2020 could be out of prison in less than a year.

Mason Beaverson, 22, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest in March to manslaughter and possession of a stolen gun in the September 2020 death of 17-year-old Evan Latto, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Beaverson was sentenced to 5 to 10 years on the manslaughter count and 2 to 4 years on the gun count. But the judge ordered the sentences served at the same time and gave Beaverson credit for 586 days already served behind bars. Because state law generally cuts most sentences in half, Beaverson could be released by next March.

Beaverson had faced up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

Police have said Beaverson was high on drugs and playing with a stolen gun at a party at a Motel 6 when he pointed it at Latto and pulled the trigger.

