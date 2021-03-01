Man shot by Hastings police facing 4 felony charges

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings man who was shot by police officers was charged Monday with four felonies, authorities said.

Seth Burge, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Hastings officials said an armed suspect was shot while officers were trying to arrest him Saturday.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss confirmed to KSNB-TV that Burge was the suspect involved in the shooting Saturday.

The Nebraska Highway Patrol said Monday Burge was hospitalized in Lincoln but did not say what injuries he suffered or his condition.

An Adams County judge Monday sealed a court record that would reveal more information about the circumstances related to the charges against Burge.

