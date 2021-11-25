 Skip to main content
Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a Lincoln apartment, authorities say.

The man was rushed Wednesday afternoon to a hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known.

Patrol Col. John Bolduc said a narcotics task force made up of officers from the patrol, the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the man inside a vehicle while investigating a tip. He said one of the officers noticed that the man had a handgun, and a struggle ensued. A trooper then fired, striking the man.

Bolduc said law enforcement performed CPR on the man before rescue workers arrived. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was undergoing medical treatment. The man's name and age aren't immediately released.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

