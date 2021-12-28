Man shot by police in Omaha now in fair condition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha man who stabbed himself in the throat and was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife is now in fair condition.

Police said Monday that 37-year-old Justin Michalak will be booked on several assault charges as soon as he is released from the hospital. Meanwhile, his 66-year-old mother was treated and released from a cut on the hand she suffered in the incident on Thursday.

The officer who shot Michalak will be on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Police said they were called Thursday afternoon by a man saying he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. Police said arriving officers found Michalak cutting near his throat, and after a struggle with his mother, he stood and began moving toward officers.

Police said they used a stun gun on Michalak, but he continued struggling and attacked his mother. They said an officer shot him once in the cheek.

