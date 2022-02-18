Man suspected in stabbing death arrested after standoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Following a 90-minute standoff, police in Grand Island arrested a man suspected in the stabbing death earlier this week of another man at an apartment complex.

Donald Anthony, 34, of Grand Island, was arrested Thursday evening at a home in St. Paul, where he had barricaded himself, the Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island police said in separate news releases.

The patrol said it sent a SWAT team to the home after Grand Island police obtained an arrest warrant for Anthony. After unsuccessfully trying to communicate with Anthony and determining no one else was in the house, SWAT team members barged in and found Anthony hiding in the home’s attic, the patrol said.

Anthony was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and two weapons counts in the Tuesday stabbing death of 30-year-old Abdullahi Farah, Grand Island police said.

Police have said that officers were sent to a Grand Island apartment complex around 6 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured person. Arriving officers found Farah dead from an apparent puncture wound.

