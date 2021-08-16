Man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend, her mother sought

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska were searching Monday for a man suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother in the presence of several children.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded around 2:40 a.m. Monday to reports of the shooting at a house just west of Elm Creek. Arriving first responders found a 35-year-old woman and her 63-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. The women were rushed to a Kearney hospital in critical condition.

None of the children in the home were physically hurt, officials said.

Police were searching for Jeffrey Smith, 33, of Kearney, who is suspected of breaking in to the home and shooting the women. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0