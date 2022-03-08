Man to stand trial in fatal shooting of friend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An ex-convict accused of shooting his friend to death following an argument over a flat tire will stand trial for first-degree murder in the death.

William Snoddy, 37, of Omaha, was ordered Monday to stand trial on the murder count and three weapons charges in the January death of 46-year-old Daron Hunter, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

A police detective testified Monday during a hearing for Snoddy that the two men got into a fight while trying to fix a flat tire. Police said when Hunter got in his car to leave, Snoddy fired a gun at Hunter’s car four times, hitting Hunter twice in the chest.

Snoddy’s public defender suggested that Snoddy shot Hunter in self-defense, saying Hunter may have veered the car in Snoddy’s direction.

At the time of the Jan. 27 shooting, Snoddy had just gotten out of jail for a 2020 strangulation case. Before that, he had been released from prison in 2017 after serving 14 years in prison for robbery and use of a firearm. Hunter also had a prison record, having served about eight years in his 20s for a kidnapping conviction.

