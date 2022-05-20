Man trying to retrieve cat from highway is struck and killed in south-central Nebraska

A man trying to get a cat off a highway was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday night south of Holdrege in south-central Nebraska.

At about 9:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified of a car-pedestrian crash on U.S. 183 near the junction with U.S. 136 in Harlan County, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Claude Taylor, 63, of nearby Atlanta, had stopped his vehicle to retrieve a cat that was on the highway. When Taylor walked into the southbound lane to get the cat, he was struck by a pickup driven by Jeremy Poindexter, 42, of Tipp City, Ohio.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash site is about 20 miles south of Holdrege. Atlanta is a village 8 miles southwest of Holdrege.

