Man walking along Nebraska road killed by hit-and-run driver

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — A man who was walking along a rural road in northeastern Nebraska this week was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in Pierce County just west of Plainview, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 57-year-old man’s body was found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 535th Avenue.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the north shoulder of the highway when he was hit.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name and did not announce any suspects in the case.

