Man was driving over 150 mph on I-29 before crash, Bluffs police say

OMAHA -- A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday.
Police had been sent to investigate a crash on southbound I-29 about 12:05 a.m. Aug. 21, according to a news release. They determined that a southbound car driven by Evaristo Javier Garcia was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Chevy S10 pickup driven by Dorothy Drelicharz, 51. Both drivers then lost control of their vehicles and crashed.
Drelicharz was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter for treatment of multiple serious injuries. Passengers in the Challenger were taken to area hospitals in ambulances for treatment.
Garcia turned himself in to the Pottawattamie County Jail on Friday. He is set to appear in court next week.
Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha, Nebraska, after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward him. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during the annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood, and no one besides the driver was injured. It capped a chaotic few seconds in which people ran screaming as the car accelerated toward the crowd before shots rang out. Police say an officer who was handing out candy ran into the street and ordered the driver to stop, but he ignored the order and drove toward the officer, leading the officer to shoot him.
The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.