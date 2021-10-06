Man who fled to Nicaragua pleads to child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua after being charged with dozens of felony counts of child pornography and enticement has pleaded no contest to seven of the counts.

Adam Hawhee, 29, faces up to 88 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Hawhee was originally charged last year with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of child pornography possession. He was accused of trying to entice two 7-year-old girls at an Omaha park in March 2020, leading police to search his home where they reported finding more than 100 child pornography images — some involving toddlers. Hawhee was freed after posting bond.

He was jailed again four months later after allegedly exposing himself to a young boy and trying to coax the boy into his vehicle. Hawhee was freed again after posting bond and fled to Nicaragua, missing a December court appearance.

When Omaha police found him and had him returned to Nebraska, a judge set his bond at a whooping $50 million — believed to the highest bond in Douglas County history.

