Man who helped save historic tractor now on display in Nebraska dies at 97

BEATRICE — For Dr. Cletus Troy Frerichs, known as C.T., love drove him to help bring a large piece of homesteading history to his home state of Nebraska.
Officials recently recalled details of the successful effort in light of Frerichs’ passing on May 6 at age 97. His obituary described him as a generous benefactor of numerous causes in Beatrice and Gage County, although he might be best known for his contribution to Nebraska’s homestead heritage.
In spring 2016, Frerichs became the main donor for bringing a 1945 Allis-Chalmers Model C tractor, owned by the last homesteader, out of the Alaskan wilderness to be displayed at Homestead National Monument, now Homestead National Historical Park.
The tractor once belonged to Ken Deardorff, the last American homesteader, who bought the machine when he moved to the Alaskan wilderness in 1974.
Deardorff staked a claim under the Homestead Act and settled on 80 acres of land about 200 miles from Anchorage and about 50 miles from the nearest town.
Diane Vicars, the president of the Friends of Homestead board at that time, said the project had been discussed for a number of years but that they knew that it would be expensive and challenging to undertake.
“Then we reached a point where it was either we had to go and get the tractor, or it was probably going to be in such a horrific condition that we would not be able to bring it back,” Vicars said. “And so we were tossing ideas around, and I said, ‘You know, we don’t have the funds right now. We would have to do some kind of fundraising event to help collect some funds to do this.’ I said ‘let me just put it out there on GoFundMe and see what happens.’ ”
Vicars said Frerichs read an editorial about the project and called her to express his interest in funding the project in honor of his wife, Julia, who died in 2016. Julia’s first time sitting on a tractor was at the Frerichs’ family farm.
Vicars said it was because of Frerichs’ love for his wife and desire to do something in her memory that the Friends of Homestead was able to collect the majority of the funds needed to get the tractor.
“Somehow, it connected for him,” Vicars said. “So what for us had been kind of a historical story, a preservation story about this tractor and the fact that it had spent years on this homestead in Alaska, and it became to some extent a love story.”
Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler noted that Frerichs funded not only the transportation of the tractor, but also the means to help conserve the tractor, allowing it to be put on display.
“I think one of the more enjoyable parts of the whole process was the conversations with him,” Engler said. “Where we were running into challenges or running into issues and how to be successful with the overall project, and he would help us problem-solve to find ways forward.”
Officials used a helicopter to lift the tractor to Big Lake, Alaska, where a crate was custom-built for it. It was put on a barge to Anchorage, then onto a ship to Seattle before being trucked to Beatrice.
The tractor was cleaned with mineral spirits and denatured alcohol to kill bacteria and black mold, the rotting wooden seat was put back together, period-correct spark plug wires were added to replace those that were missing, and the tractor was put on display in Homestead’s Heritage Center in November 2017.
“Today, when park visitors and guests arrive at the Homestead Heritage Center, one of the first things they see when they walk in the front doors is that 1945 Allis-Chalmers Model C Tractor,” Engler said. “I tend to think that maybe it surprises a number of those people that come to visit us because they’re expecting to find horse-drawn equipment. They don’t think of homesteading as a contemporary thing. That tractor represents the end of our nation’s homesteading era.”
Engler said there is a plaque in the foyer of the Heritage Center that talks about C.T. and Julia Frerichs, as well as videos on different parts of the project, including an interview with Frerichs.
“It’s a fascinating video, and it’s a fun video, and I think it’s a very nice tribute to a person who has done so many great things for our community and for our nation,” Engler said.