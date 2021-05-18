Man who helped save historic tractor now on display in Nebraska dies at 97

“Then we reached a point where it was either we had to go and get the tractor, or it was probably going to be in such a horrific condition that we would not be able to bring it back,” Vicars said. “And so we were tossing ideas around, and I said, ‘You know, we don’t have the funds right now. We would have to do some kind of fundraising event to help collect some funds to do this.’ I said ‘let me just put it out there on GoFundMe and see what happens.’ ”

Vicars said Frerichs read an editorial about the project and called her to express his interest in funding the project in honor of his wife, Julia, who died in 2016. Julia’s first time sitting on a tractor was at the Frerichs’ family farm.

Vicars said it was because of Frerichs’ love for his wife and desire to do something in her memory that the Friends of Homestead was able to collect the majority of the funds needed to get the tractor.

“Somehow, it connected for him,” Vicars said. “So what for us had been kind of a historical story, a preservation story about this tractor and the fact that it had spent years on this homestead in Alaska, and it became to some extent a love story.”