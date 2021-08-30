Man who injured 2 officers while fleeing stop sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who sent two officers to the hospital when he intentionally rammed a police cruiser last year has been sentence to four years in prison.

Connor Sweeney, 30, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting arrest and fleeing to avoid arrest, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Prosecutors had said the assault happened Dec. 3, when police received reports of a man acting erratically at several convenience stores before walking behind the counter of one and stealing cigars.

A Lincoln police officer used his cruiser to block in Sweeney’s car at the store, but when he and a Nebraska State trooper tried to approach Sweeney, Sweeney jumped in his car and rammed the police cruiser several times, pinning the officers to the open door frame.