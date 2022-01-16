Man who pled guilty to setting fatal fire dies at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 68-year-old man died at an Omaha hospital Friday just over a week after he pled guilty to starting the fire that led to his wife's death.

Douglas County jail officials said Carl Bohm of Omaha had been hospitalized since Jan. 6 — one day after he was found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree assault in connection with the February 2019 fire.

Authorities said the fire critically injured Janet Franks-Bohm who needed to have at least 30 surgeries to repair third-degree burns that covered more than 60% of her body. She died in October. The fire also injured the couple's daughter.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he reached a plea agreement with Bohm after Franks-Bohm's family members told him they didn’t want to have to testify at trial and didn’t want the court process to be restarted to upgrade the charges to murder.

Bohm had been scheduled to be sentenced next month.

