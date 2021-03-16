Mayor Stothert says her 'lasting love' is for late husband as she returns to City Hall

OMAHA -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday thanked the community for its outpouring of support after the recent death of her husband.
During her first public appearance since Dr. Joseph Stothert was found dead March 5 at the couple's southwest Omaha home, the mayor said it has been a heartbreaking time for her family.
“I love my job, and I love Omaha, but my deep and lasting love is for Joe Stothert,” the mayor said, her voice breaking with emotion. She was joined at a news conference by her adult children, Elizabeth Leddy and Dr. Andrew Stothert, and many senior city leaders.
“Like all of us who have experienced tragedy and death, we must after a time away begin to continue our lives, as unfamiliar as they may be,” Stothert said.
Joe Stothert, 72, was found dead at the couple’s home in the St. Andrew’s Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q streets. Authorities have said he died by suicide.
The mayor said her family and her husband’s work family had recently begun to notice changes in Joe, a well-regarded trauma surgeon who worked as a critical care physician for Nebraska Medicine.
“The past year had been very difficult for Joe,” Stothert said.
She said the family has questions that will never be fully answered, and they have come to accept that. She noted that mental health issues and depression are prevalent, and that those working in health care are at greater risk of dealing with mental health issues.
She said she will begin transitioning back to work and her reelection campaign this week.
Stothert had paused her campaign activity, as did her challengers. She said her campaign activities will resume Wednesday.
Over the last 20 years, Joe Stothert served as the medical director for the Omaha Fire Department, Douglas County 911, Metro Community College and Eppley Airfield. He also had served as director of trauma for the State of Nebraska.
Joe and Jean Stothert were married for 40 years.