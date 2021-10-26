 Skip to main content
Maywood man killed in southwestern Nebraska crash

Authorities in Nebraska say a Maywood man was killed in crash over the weekend just south of Cozad in southwestern Nebraska

COZAD, Neb. (AP) — A Maywood man was killed in crash over the weekend just south of Cozad in southwestern Nebraska, authorities there said.

Juan Baeza, 20, was driving a pickup truck on Nebraska Highway 21 around 3 a.m. Saturday when he went off the road and rolled several times about 9 miles south of Cozad, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby discovered the wreckage, and Baeza was taken to a Cozad hospital, where he died of his injuries. Investigators said Baeza was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

