McCook group begins 52nd year helping disabled reach goals

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Success isn’t always measured by the car, the vacations, the bank account, or the house. Sometimes, it’s measured by the simplest of things, like getting a glass of water. And for more than 50 years, the staff at Southwest Area Training Services, or SWATS, has been helping people succeed one task at a time.

Getting people to the next level is the goal for clients, by focusing on what they can do instead of what they can’t, Mary Lawson said, SWATS administrator.

Now going on its 52nd year, SWATS provides residential and vocational support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing employment, housing and community inclusion. It operates four group homes in the community and two apartment complexes, as well as the work center.

“For some, it’s getting their own glass of water when they’re thirsty, instead of asking someone else for it. For others, it could be going out to eat and not to struggle with their behavior,” Lawson told the McCook Gazette. “A lot of us take those kinds of actions for granted and we’re here to help our clients find that next level of independence.”

That independence includes employment, whether at the facility or at a job site, with clients getting paid minimum wage or higher. Starting first with a job coach, three clients from SWATS now work at local businesses as paid employees, at Pristine Clean, Valmont and the kitchen at McCook Elementary. SWATS also contracts with Parker in Kearney, Neb., and since 1991, Honeycutt/ Slap Shot of McCook, for assembly and piece work at the center clients do to get a paycheck in their pocket.

That gives people like SWATS client John Dyer a way to be self-sufficient. First living in a group home, John wanted to live on his own and transitioned into an apartment last year. SWATS support staff come in the morning and evening to help him with communication skills, cooking, cleaning and how to manage money. He gets paid for assembly work John does at the center and in his free time, checks out movies at the library, attends church each Sunday, walks to the park and likes to go bowling with friends. He’s working on saving his money for a second trip with a company that provides chaperoned tours for individuals who need assistance in traveling.

SWATS has its origins in the late 1960s with a local chapter of ARC, the first organization in the U.S. that advocated for those with intellectual and physical disabilities. At the time, there was no state or federal system in place to help with the care and development of people with disabilities, leaving families on their own. That changed in Nebraska in 1969 when the Nebraska Legislature established a statewide developmental disability system.

Still, by 1973, the only option local families had after their children graduated from the public school system at age 21 was moving them to a state-run facility in Beatrice, Neb. Many wanted to keep their children closer to home and SWATS was formally incorporated in 1973 by local individuals. The organization started with a group home and developmental work center and moved to its current location in 1982. Now serving 41 people from Hitchcock, Chase, Hayes, Frontier and Red Willow counties, it has 31 employees (“I need about seven more,” Lawson said), and is funded by state and federal Medicaid.

Community inclusion and interaction is just as valuable as job skills. For Ariel Knosp, a member of SWATS support staff, whether it’s shopping or getting their hair cut, it’s important clients are included in society, she said, not just for them but for the community as well.

Knosp said it feels natural for her to work at SWATS as she grew up with a brother who has autism and an uncle who had to be in a wheelchair, “so I grew up learning how to anticipate needs,” she said. “My grandma always said, my uncle is just like us, but in a chair.”

The goal of the staff is to “basically work ourselves out of a job,” joked Amy Virgil, by getting people as independent as possible. Virgil, who works on the quality of services provided and training of direct support staff, said seeing the ability instead of the disability goes a long way in raising the bar for individuals. With the right support staff and assistive technology, “There’s nothing that’s not totally impossible,” she said.

