Meatpacking firms encouraging workers to get virus vaccine

“We are currently focused on achieving the highest voluntary participation rate possible and preventing barriers to getting the vaccine,” said JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson. “We want to do everything we can to protect our team members, their families, their co-workers and our communities.”

Reeder said he got the first dose of the vaccine Monday because he participated in a trial as it was being developed last year. He plans to share pictures of himself getting the vaccine with workers to encourage them to get it.

“A lot of it is just gonna be building some level of trust,” Reeder said.

In Nebraska, meatpacking workers and other essential workers who can't work from home are scheduled to get the vaccine in one of the next phases of the campaign after health officials finish vaccinating people 65 and older. Gov. Pete Ricketts said local health officials will work with companies to determine the best way to vaccinate workers when the time comes.

Eddie Habte Mekasha, who works as a chaplain with the Ethiopian Community Association and in health care, said most immigrants he knows are eager to get the vaccine.