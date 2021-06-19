Memorial still marks dog's amazing journey to Scottsbluff

When the rest of the Martinez family who had been on the initial California trip got the news that Chinook was back, they couldn’t believe it. Antonio, who had since moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the military and was now working at a brokerage firm, jumped on the next flight out to see his long-lost pup.

“To this day, we wonder what really brought him back with all those miles. (It) could have been because of the family members — some were missing, only seven of us were there. And maybe he missed mom, maybe he wanted to be more comfortable,” he said nearly 60 years later. “But going through mountains and rivers and wild animals, no food, no water and people picking him up and not knowing whether he would live or die. I don’t know how he did it.”

Antonio told the Star-Herald that as soon as he saw his dog, he hugged him like he’d never let go again. But he would have to eventually. Chinook’s journey told Antonio that he belonged in Scottsbluff, so Chinook lived out the rest of his days with Ben’s family.

Chinook’s journey received national and international media attention, including numerous magazines and newspapers, a publication from “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” and a 2013 book called “Four-Legged Miracles” by Brad Steiger and Sherry Hansen Steiger.