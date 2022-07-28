 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Meta expands data center under construction near Omaha again

Facebook's parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Facebook's parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again.

A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is constructing in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County.

The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually include 4 million square feet.

Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024. About 150 people are already maintaining computers at the site that is eventually expected to employ about 300. Six of the nine buildings are already operational.

Meta said all of the data center's electricity will come from renewable energy, including wind farms in northeast Nebraska and Kansas.

People are also reading…

Several other major companies have built data centers in the area around the Meta data center, including Google, Yahoo, Travelers Insurance and Fidelity Investments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl —  at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple's 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

The Justice Department says a Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett's company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. Officials are calling it the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co. deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware. That's according to a Justice Department Consumer Financial Protection Bureau settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the government agencies, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gun manufacturers in the hot seat following massacres in Uvalde, Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News