Midwest Economy: December state-by-state glance

Kansas: The state's overall index for December decreased to 55.3 from 60.1 in November. Components of the index were: new orders at 62.7, production or sales at 58.2, delivery lead time at 65.6, employment at 44.2, and inventories at 45.6. Since the onset of COVID-19 in February, the Kansas economy has lost a net of 69,000 nonfarm jobs, or 4.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Top performing industry for 2020: construction.

Minnesota: The overall index for Minnesota declined in December to 67.6 from 73.2 in November. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 67.3, production or sales at 63.8, delivery lead time at 88.5, inventories at 54.0, and employment at 64.4. Since the onset of COVID-19 in February, the Minnesota economy has lost a net of 195,000 jobs, or 6.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Top performing industry for 2020: financial activities.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri dropped to 67.2 in December from November’s 75.6. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 65.4, production or sales at 61.5, delivery lead time at 78.9, inventories at 72.0, and employment at 58.3. Since the onset of COVID-19 in February, the Missouri economy has lost a net of 115,000 nonfarm jobs, or 4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Top performing industry for 2020: construction.