Midwest Economy: June state-by-state glance

Kansas: The overall index in Kansas climbed to 76.9 in June from May’s 71.8. Components of the index were: new orders at 75.8, production or sales at 78.2, delivery lead time at 89.2, employment at 59.7, and inventories at 89.2. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Kansas declined 1.7% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked ninth, or last,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The state's overall index dipped to 73.7 in June from 74.5 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 80, production or sales at 83.5, delivery lead time at 71.2, inventories at 62.3, and employment at 71.5. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Minnesota rose 2.1% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked seventh,” Goss said.

Missouri: The June index for Missouri decreased to 67.7 from 69.5 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 74.3, production or sales at 76.4, delivery lead time at 64.3, inventories at 64.6, and employment at 58.9. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Missouri rose 6.9% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked fourth,” Goss said.