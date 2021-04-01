Midwest Economy: March state-by-state glance

Kansas: The overall index for Kansas climbed to 67.3 from 61.6 in February. Components of the index were: new orders at 76.9, production or sales at 66.8, delivery lead time at 83.6, employment at 58.8, and inventories at 50.4. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas manufacturing employment is down 13,900 jobs, or 8.2%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 1.3% lower,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The March index for Minnesota fell to 59.8 from 68.8 in February. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 65.7, production or sales at 63.8, delivery lead time at 60.3, inventories at 58.1, and employment at 51.7. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota manufacturing employment is down 16,500 jobs, or 5.1%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 2.4% higher,” Goss said.

Missouri: The state's overall index rose in March to 70.5 from 64.2 in February. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 69.8, production or sales at 68.6, delivery lead time at 79.3, inventories at 70.7, and employment at 63.7. “Compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri manufacturing employment is down 10,300 jobs, or 3.7%, while average hourly manufacturing wages are 2.9% higher,” Goss said.