Mike 'Husker' known for Big Red items in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Mike Pelster is now so well-known as a Nebraska Cornhuskers merchandise salesman that his customers often never learn his last name and just refer to him as Mike Husker. That’s what the nameplate on his counter says: Mike Husker.

To customers, their children and their grandchildren, he’s always been Mike Husker. Mike has been the sole proprietor of Mike’s Husker Stuff, currently in the Uptown Scottsbluff mall, for the last 34 years.

He wasn’t always a Husker fan, though. In 1971, 17 years before he sold his first Nebraska apparel, he was just a high-schooler in Dalton, Nebraska. Back then, he had no particular affiliation with the football team — or any other Nebraska sports team, for that matter.

His football coach at the time was a Huskers player who had gotten injured, and he often invited his friends and teammates along on duck hunts. They just happened to use Mike’s duck blind, and so for the first time he became acquainted with the Cornhuskers.

“And then it all dawned on me,” he told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

From then on, Mike bled Big Red. In 1988, he joined a sporting goods business that sold large quantities of Huskers merchandise. Then he began his own business for engraving trophies and awards, over time accumulating more and more Huskers stuff until it became his forte.

In 1993, the Huskers football team won eleven games in a row, only losing to Florida State in the Orange Bowl. They won their next four bowl games and were consensus national champions in 1994, 1995 and 1997. The demand for Nebraska merchandise was at an all-time high. “All of those years, it was just some of the most fun that I ever had,” Mike said. It helped him build his customer base, as well.

Mike has seen many of his customers grow old, get married and have kids of their own. Several of them have even died since he first met them. He said having them stop by year after year helps him form a connection with them. Some stop by every year to buy trophies, and many bring in out-of-state friends and family to buy Nebraska gear.

All of them get to know Mike Husker.

“Gotta shake hands,” he explained. “I’ve always shook hands. I was brought up shaking hands. My kids were brought up shaking hands correctly. Looking you in the eye and shaking hands, I think that’s a big part of life.” It shows a person genuineness and respect; Mike is a big hugger, as well.

This personality has helped him to become a familiar face to the Husker fans who visit him every week. He said football fans especially tend to visit him for different reasons.

“If they lose (which is a lot), on Sunday I get the grouchy customers. ‘Fire everybody, you should close today, everything should be half price.’ On Monday I don’t get a lot of the despair. Tuesday: who do we play this weekend? Wednesday: well, how can we do it? Can we win? Thursday: everybody’s fired up. Friday: we can’t be beat. Saturday’s game day. That’s how the cycle is. If we win, they’re kicking down the door, it’s a different scenario.”

Over the years, Mike has built enough rapport where people come to him to talk football, though he said many of them know more about it than he does. His customers come from across the country and the world.

Husker fans aren’t his only customers, though. He still sells plaques and trophies, and in the winter they make up a significant portion of his business. His trademark Mike Husker personality shines here, too.

“I won’t let anybody buy an award for yourself, ever,” he said. He won’t even let kids have trophies without them earning it first. “That’s the way it is. You’ve got to earn it.”

But kids are welcome in the store for hard-earned trophies, and for signings such as a December event with Scottsbluff native and Nebraska Blackshirt Garrett Nelson.

“Garrett Nelson is what Nebraska football is, entirely. The tradition of it, the intensity of it, and he’s a gentleman.” He’s far from the only Husker who Mike has had a chance to meet.

Mike hasn’t gone to a Huskers game in a few years now. He just doesn’t have the time. Aside from when his dog visits, he’s his only employee, seven days a week. He and his wife Bonnie used to attend two football games each year. They plan to try again this season, to meet up with their sons, and Mike’s excited to be going back.

“It’s a religion to so many of these people. It’s like craziness,” he said. “My son just took his wife to her first football game this year, and she’s from Kentucky. They went to the Embassy Suites and the cheerleaders come through and the band comes through and they do a pep rally, and he had great seats. And now she’s a Husker fan. She’s already wanting to go back next year. It gets in your blood.”

From his first encounter back in 1971, Mike has met multitudes of Huskers players and coaches. He’s had signings in the store and has even golfed with a few. He said he’s met every Huskers football coach in the last few decades, with the exception of current coach Scott Frost. But since he has friends on the coaching staff, he said they should meet up eventually.

While Nebraska football hasn’t exactly been the best lately, the Huskers volleyball team is on a roll. When Mike advertises volleyball gear on Facebook, it’s usually sold out in a matter of hours.

“They’re fun to watch,” he said. “They’re well-coached and it’s fun to watch them play.”

Mike has started to carry more than just Husker stuff, as well. He has a small selection of Wyoming Cowboys gear since it can hardly be found anywhere else in Scottsbluff. That’s about the limit, though. He has a very particular market and he knows exactly how to cater to them.

“I thought about pro (apparel) at one time but that’s another world and I don’t need to be in that world,” he said. “...If I had a whole store full of Green Bay Packers stuff, you know I’d be sitting on a whole bunch of Green Bay Packers stuff.”

The location in the mall is the best for business he’s ever had. He said he couldn’t have made it so successful without the business acumen of his daughter and the display skills of his wife. His younger son, too, is business-oriented, and both his sons also inherited a love of the Huskers from their dad.

Someday, Mike said, he’ll retire. Just not anytime soon.

“I’ve seen the goods, the bads, the goods, the semi-goods and where we’re at now, and I still get the people coming in though,” he said. “...I think the honor of being Mike Husker out here is a neat deal. It’s just fun.”

